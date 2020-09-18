Mark looks stunning in the new teaser photos of SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" from their upcoming full album 'Super One'

SuperM is preparing for their upcoming comeback with their title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" as they release more individual teaser photos.



SuperM began releasing the individual teaser photos beginning with member Taeyong then followed by teaser photos of member TEN. This time they released the teaser photos of Mark.

Mark shows off a more charismatic vibe than his usual cute bubbly one. With his large, round, deep eyes, Mark captivates the viewers with his handsome looks as he poses in various backgrounds. It seems SuperM will continue to unveil teaser photos of individual members in the next few days to come so stay tuned for more teaser to be released!

SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST.