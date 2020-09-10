EXO's Baekhyun surpasses 3 million subscribers on personal YouTube channel

Baekhyun's personal YouTube account has reached 3 million subscribers!



The EXO member reached the milestone on September 10 KST. The YouTube channel was originally created on May 11, 2019 and contains a variety of Baekhyun-produced vlog content. His most recent vlog for the channel was revealed on May 10 of this year and contains behind-the-scenes footage of Baekhyun's photoshoot for his TIRTIR skincare campaign.



Meanwhile, EXO members Chen and Chanyeol also have their own YouTube channels, with 1.76 million and 1.21 million subscribers respectively.





Congratulations to Baekhyun on the new achievement!