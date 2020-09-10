Chungha to release OST for tvN’s ‘Record of Youth’

On September 10, soloist Chungha announced through her agency Pan Entertainment that she will be releasing ‘Record of Youth’s’ 2nd OST, ‘You’re In My Soul’.

The song ‘You’re In My Soul’ is said to be a song with retro vibes starting with synthesizer bass. After being released through the first and second episodes of ‘Record of You’, the song has also sparked heated responses.

In particular, music director Nam Hye Seung, who has participated in the production of numerous hit OSTs included in ‘Goblin’, ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” and “Crash Landing on You”, has also participated in this work.

tvN drama ‘Record of You’ starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam and Byeon Woo Seok talks is currently airing every Monday and Tuesday, 9PM KST.

Chung Ha’s “You’re In My Soul” will be released on major music platforms on September 15, 6PM KST.