HyunA updates fans on her health; apologizes for the delay of her comeback single

HyunA is assuring fans that she is making good progress on the health issue that has delayed her comeback.



On September 9 KST, the idol took to her Instagram to share a video. In the clip, she addresses her fans, saying, "I am working out, and also thanks to the fans cheering me on, I am feeling even better day by day. This time around, a lot of people were with me as I prepared for my comeback, and I am feeling very sorry that I was unable to keep my promise. I am gaining weight and trying hard to recover my health. They said that maintaining weight is the most important thing. I hope you all also take good care of your health."



The video comes a couple weeks after HyunA announced that she would be delaying the release of her new single "Good Girl," which was originally meant for release on August 26. According to a press statement released by her agency P NATION on August 22, the delay was caused by a vasovagal attack.



Check out HyunA's Instagram below, and stay tuned for more news about her comeback!