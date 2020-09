Former SISTAR member Dasom boasted of her innocent charms as she showed off her daily look.

On September 8th, Dasom posted various photos on her Instagram account and updated her fans.

In the photos, Dasom is seen taking a photo through a mirror and smiling brightly at the camera. However, she explained through the post that the photos were taken a month ago.

Meanwhile, Dasom greeted her fans through the recent JTBC drama 'Was It Love?', which aired earlier this year.