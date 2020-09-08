Block B's Park Kyung could be fined for spreading false information about 'Sajaegi' or music chart manipulation

Block B member Park Kyung is at the risk of being fined under the charges of spreading false information.

Approximately one year ago, Park Kyung had caused a commotion in the music industry as he revealed a list of names who are suspected to be involved in the issue of manipulating the music charts known as 'Sajaegi'. Now he is at the risk of being fined for spreading false information.

On September 8th, an entertainment news reporter posted on their YouTube channel a video that gave an update on the incident. The reporter, Lee Jin Ho, posted the video under the title, "Vibe got the last laugh - the ultimate ending to Park Kyung's claim of 'Sajaegi'."

Previously, Park Kyung tweeted a list of names including the group Vibe, Jang Deok Cheol, Song Haye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, and Hwang In Wook and stated, "I want to do Sajaegi like them".

Thereafter, rappers DinDin and Mommy Son also made additional claims in support of Park Kyung and added fuel to the 'Sajaegi' controversy. However, many of the listed artists made a counter-argument denying the claims. A CEO of an entertainment company filed a legal complaint against Park Kyung.

According to reporter Lee Jin Ho, Park Kyung was summarily indicted by prosecutors and is expected to face a fine of 5 million KRW (~4,201 USD) under the charges of defamation due to the disclosure of false information. The outcome of this case will depend if Park Kyung will accept the charges and pay the fines or file an appeal to the case.

Reporter Lee Jin Ho stated, "It's a pity that a singer who courageously confronted and exposed the suspicions of Sajaegi will be fined for spreading false information."





However, the reporter also stated that once Park Kyung accepts the charges, the singers who were mentioned previously for committing the actions of 'Sajaegi' will be able to clear their names of it. Unfortunately, Park Kyung will incur a criminal record if he accepts the charges and pays the fine.

Park Kyung also has the option to request for an official trial once he receives his summary indictment. Once this happens the two parties will be under legal trial in court.

Meanwhile, reporter Lee Jin Ho is a veteran entertainment news reporter with eleven years of experience. He had opened his YouTube channel to bring netizens various updates on entertainment news.