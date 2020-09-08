16

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Rain to collaborate with J.Y. Park again after 13 long years?

Singer Rain announced his collaboration with J.Y. Park through his social media.

Recently, Rain posted a photo on his Instagram of him and J.Y. Park. In the photo, Rain is seen in the recording studio and standing inside the recording booth while J.Y. Park is sitting outside.

Rain revealed through his post that it has been 13 years since he had been in the studio with J.Y. Park and piqued the curiosity of his fans and netizens alike.

The solo singer had made a debut back in 2002 and had worked with J.Y. Park for a long time. 

Rain solidified his spot as a top celebrity as he gained success with his songs "How to Avoid the Sun", and "It's Raining", which are the songs Rain worked with J.Y. Park.

Now fans are excited to see what kind of song the legendary duo will produce on their upcoming collaboration.

summerbreezy2,615 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I want a colab with Rain and Wonho! Make it happen!

starrynightz37 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I dont get why all these ex-JYPE artists keep collaborating with this man. He is vile and selfish

