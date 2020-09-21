CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa states he will no longer accept gifts from his fans

Singer Jung Yong Hwa revealed that he will only accept gifts from the heart from his fans and no longer physical gifts from now on. He stated that he will repay them bigger for their love and support.

On September 21st, CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa posted on his Instagram a short message stating that he will no longer be accepting gifts from his fans.

He stated that he wishes his fans will use those gifts for themselves and not on him. He requested fans to support him and cheer him more rather than giving him material gifts.

He stated, "Hello, this is Jung Yong Hwa. I received many gifts while promoting. I have received a lot of everyone's love. However, I want to receive the gift from your hearts rather than material gifts from now on. I wish you use those gifts for yourselves rather than on me. Please cheer me on with a louder voice rather than giving me gifts. I will repay you more and bigger in return. Thank you, everyone. Please stay healthy!!!".

On the same day, Jung Yong Hwa's official website posted a statement saying, "After careful discussion with the artist, we have decided we will no longer accept gifts from fans except fan letters and donation certificates starting October 19, 2020. In the case of the domestic and overseas fan meetings, we will proceed with the same pre-registration, pre-coordination guidelines. We will announce the application in the future."





The statement also stated that the gifts arriving at the FNC office by 11:59 PM on October 18, 2020, will be delivered to Jung Yong Hwa. Other gifts, excluding fan letters and donation certificates, will not be delivered to the artist but will be returned to the sender or discarded without notice.