6 catchy K-Pop collabs with Latin artists





1. Chicken Noodle Soup - J-Hope, Becky G

Becky G and BTS's J-Hope came together to remix the original 2006 song, "Chicken Noodle Soup." The music video gives you urban jungle vibes with colorful outfits and dynamic dance moves. Plus, the song is sung in Korean, Spanish and English, which gives it a trilingual flair.



2. Magnetic - Monsta X, Sebastian Yatra

Monsta X and Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra collaborated to create "Magnetic", an EDM song with a unique music video. What sets this music video apart from Monsta X's other work is its 3D format and global scenery, hinting at the song's international appeal.



3. Give me more - VAV, De La Ghetto, Play-N-Skillz

In the "Give me more" music video featuring VAV, De La Ghetto, and Play-N-Skillz, the tropical concept is immediately noticeable. The song is about being close to the one you love, both emotionally and physically. Overall, "Give me more" is the perfect song to dance the night away with your friends.





4. Lo Siento - Super Junior, Leslie Grace



Super Junior's 2018 collab with Dominican singer, Leslie Grace, was a huge hit. The song is sultry, passionate and seamlessly blends Spanish and Korean lyrics. The music video is not only aesthetic but it has a hidden storyline if you read between the lines.

5. One More Time (Otra Vez) - Super Junior, Reik



"One More Time (Otra Vez)" by Super Junior and Mexican group Reik was also a huge hit. The lyrics convey the desire to rekindle an old flame. Behind the energetic beat, the lyrics are quite melancholy and describes the complicated relationship between two lovers who couldn't make it work.





6. Get Dumb - Crayon Pop, CD9



Crayon Pop and Mexican boy band, CD9, collaborated in the fun, feel-good song "Get Dumb". The lyrics focus on going out, having a good time, and living in the moment. It's a carefree tune with a catchy chorus, making it a solid choice for your party playlist.