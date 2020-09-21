BTS to make their grand entrance in Fortnite as they are coming to the Party Royale for the premiere of their new "Dynamite" MV (Choreography ver.)

On September 21, Fortnite announced that the global superstars BTS will be making their grand entrance to the game as they will be coming to Party Royale Island in the game.

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

BTS will be premiering the Choreography version of their English single "Dynamite". This video will be airing on September 25 at 8 PM ET.

Earlier this year, Epic Games introduced a non-violence space within the game of Fortnite and called it Party Royale. It is a completely separate island that includes areas designated for watching movies or musical performances.

This feature already held large scale musical events from artists such as Travis Scott and Marshmello. Now BTS will venture into the virtual online game of Fortnite to show off their hit single.