Check out which songs and albums were certified platinum by Gaon chart for the month of August

Earlier this week, Gaon chart updated its album sales, download, and streaming certifications for the month of September.

Gaon's certifications, instated in January of 2018, awards musical albums which surpass a total of 250,000 copies in sales at least 6 weeks after its release with the certification of platinum. Each 250,000 copies afterward earn the following certifications - double platinum, triple platinum, and million.

In the download category, songs which surpass a total of 2.5 million downloads receives the certification of platinum, and songs which surpass 10 million downloads receives the certification of diamond. Finally, in the streaming category, songs which surpass a total of 100 million streams receives the certification of platinum, followed by a certification of billion for songs which surpass 1 billion streams.

For September, EXO-SC's 1st full album '1 Billion Views' has been certified double platinum. Albums including BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That (Special Edition)', ATEEZ's 'Zero: Fever Part.1', and TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Dream Chapter: Magic' have been certified platinum.

Two new songs were certified platinum in the downloads category - BTOB's "Only One For Me" and Lim Chang Jung's "There Has Never Been A Day I Haven't Loved You". The only song certified platinum this month in the streaming category was Jeon Sang Geun's "There Is No Such Melo As Love".

