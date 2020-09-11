SuperM's Taeyong describes what he's learned from sunbaes Taemin, Baekhyun, & Kai + Mark performs 'Bad Smell' co-composed with Johnny

On September 11, SuperM made their first ever guest appearance on KBS2's representative music and talk program, 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

Among the SuperM members, Taemin, Baekhyun, and Kai have appeared on 'Sketchbook' in the past, which meant that it was Taeyong, Mark, TEN, and Lucas's first time on the show. First, to introduce themselves to viewers in light of their first 'Sketchbook' appearance, TEN, Lucas, and Mark showcased some of their talents by dancing and rapping. To let viewers know that they are originally members of WayV, TEN and Lucas performed a snippet of WayV's "Bad Alive" (below).

Next, Mark shared a live version of an unreleased track, which he co-composed with NCT member Johnny! The song was called "Bad Smell", as Mark explained that he and Johnny were inspired by the frowny face people tend to make when they encounter a bad smell. The rapper then compared this expression to the expression people also tend to make when they hear a good song.

Later on during the talk segment, SuperM's Taeyong stated, "Working with the hyungs, I learn a lot from them about the attitude of being an artist and an idol by watching them, since they have much more experience than me." He was then asked to share what he has learned from each of the sunbae members, starting with Baekhyun. "Baekhyun-hyung to me is a huge source of energy. He is also teaching me what tenacity is," Taeyong started. Regarding Kai, he said, "Kai-hyung tries very hard to make the hoobaes feel comfortable. At first, Kai-hyung comes across as a very charismatic person, someone who might be difficult to approach. But actually, it turns out, he's the complete opposite. I've seen so many different sides to him, that I've wondered, 'Is it okay for me to see hung like this?'."

Finally, Taeyong didn't hesitate to shower the biggest sunbae, Taemin, with the highest praise. "Taemin-hyung is perfect. One time, I told Taemin hyung, 'Hyung, I've come to realize that when working in this field, everything you've ever said was valid. You only say legitimate things," he remarked. Smiling, Taemin agreed, "Taeyong never lies."