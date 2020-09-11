Actor Sung Joon to hold a private, belated wedding ceremony today with his non-celebrity wife

On September 12, actor Sung Joon (30) will be holding a private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife.

The small ceremony will only involve close family and acquaintances. In February of last year, Sung Joon surprised the public by announcing that he has registered an official marriage with his non-celebrity wife, after his wife discovered she was pregnant. The announcement came just two months after Sung Joon enlisted for his mandatory military service in December of 2018.

In addition, after registering his marriage, Sung Joon also filed to have his mandatory service transferred from that of an active duty solder to a reserve soldier, in order to take responsibility for his family. The actor was then discharged from his mandatory duties in July of this year.

Congratulations again to Sung Joon and his new family!

