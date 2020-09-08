8 former and current K-Pop stars who have embraced parenthood

1. Soyul (Crayon Pop)

Former Crayon Pop member, Soyul, surprised fans with her pregnancy announcement in 2017. The father of the child is none other than H.O.T.'s Moon Hee Jun, a popular idol from the 90s. The happy couple welcomed a baby girl a few months after their wedding and named her Hee Yul. They regularly appeared on the KBS show 'The Return of Superman'.

2. Chen (EXO)

Chen made headlines when it was confirmed that he was going to have a child with his girlfriend. The announcement has generated a lot of public controversy, particularly within EXO's fan base. He and his wife welcomed a baby girl in April of this year.

3. Yulhee (LABOUM)

Former LABOUM member, Yulhee, married F.T. Island's Minhwan in 2018. They're proud parents of a son and twin daughters. Minhwan is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and will be discharged in September 2021.

4. Sunye (Wonder Girls)

Former Wonder Girls member, Sunye, married a Korean-Canadian man in 2013. The couple met while volunteering together in Haiti several years ago. She has two young daughters, Hailey and Elisha.

5. Rain

Rain married actress Kim Tae Hee in 2017, after five years of dating. The couple celebrated the birth of their first child in 2017; in 2019, they had a second child. Over the past few years, the couple has chosen to remain relatively private about their family life.





6. Tablo

You might be familiar with Tablo's daughter, Haru, from 'The Return of Superman'. Although Haru has not been on the show for several years, Tablo keeps fans in the loop through social media. Tablo recently posted a picture of his now 10-year-old daughter on Instagram, showing off her unique fashion sense.

7. Dongho (U-KISS)

Former U-KISS member Dongho has a son named Asher Shin with his ex-wife. He also appeared multiple times on the popular show 'The Return of Superman', where he revealed his caring and nurturing side to fans.





8. Kahi (After School)

Former After School member, Kahi, married businessman Yang Joon Moo in 2016. Her two sons, Noah and Zion, have Instagrams that provide sneak peeks into their everyday lives.