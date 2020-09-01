BTS fans get goosebumps as they recall the statement Jungkook made back in 2016 about his birthday

One netizen posted on an online community a remark Jungkook made back in 2016. The post included the capture of a tweet that showed a 'Birthday talk to you' from Jungkook where he answered a question asking about his future plans.

Back in 2016, Jungkook was asked which age he looks most forward to on his birthday. He answered, "I look forward to when I'm 24 years old or so. I'm curious about what I'll be doing at that time."









In exactly four years since that time, BTS has become the first Korean artist to hit the peek on Billboards 'Hot 100' charts, coming in at number 1. Many fans have gotten goosebumps because of Jungkook's foreshadow of his age. Just as Jungkook has mentioned back in 2016, BTS has set another record when Jungkook had turned exactly 24 (in Korean age) on September 1st of this year.

Fans and netizen alike have become wide-eyed as Jungkook was able to set another record in history with BTS at the age he was most excited about.

Also, many netizens are impressed with the group itself, as even member Suga achieved his dream in two years after listing his goals back in 2018. Now netizen and fans praise the group for their efforts and celebrate with them as BTS charts in at number 1 in Billboard's 'Hot 100'.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, Jungkook when you're around 24 years old, you make the 'HOT 100' list at number 1. Congrats"

"Jungkook you were always the best."



"Jungkook debuted at 17 now he's billboard hot 100 number 1 on his 24th birthday."



"I think Jungkook mentioned age 24 since that's the period when BTS' contract was over. But I bet you they never imagined to rank number 1 on the Billboard charts."



"The best birthday gift ever - Billboard Hot 100 rank number 1. Congrats."

"His life is like a movie. lol"

"Wow, I want to live a life like Jungkook. amazing."

"Jungkook grew up nicely."

"He foretold his future sort of. Getting goosebumps. lol."

