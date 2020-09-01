AhgasesWaitingForGOT7 trending worldwide on Twitter as fans wonder when GOT7's next promotion will be

In light of the recent Twitter trending with TWICE, GOT7 fans are also taking to social media to express their frustrations with JYP Entertainment.

On September 1st, #RespectTWICE_JYPE began trending worldwide on Twitter as TWICE fans have taken it to social media requesting for a better treatment for the group. However, there is another group in which the fans have requested better treatment for a longer time - that is GOT7.

After seeing the trend, GOT7 fans have also tweeted #AhgasesWaitingForGOT7 as the hashtag climbs the trending list on Twitter. Although some GOT7 members are active and promoting individually, It has been a long time since the fans have seen the group promote has a whole.

Therefore, the GOT7 fans have once again expressed their frustrations and anger towards the group's agency, JYP Entertainment. Many fans are tweeting they are waiting for the group to return soon and request the agency to treat the group better with more promotions.

because of twice and got7, jyp's building turned into

this to this: pic.twitter.com/VCH5uXbbmO — demy | GET IN THE ZONE🌿 (@stellberry19__) September 1, 2020

We will never stop talking about this because this isn't enough. We still haven't receive a feedback. TWICE and GOT7 are literally the company's biggest group and they're just being treated like this? Oh come on, THEY DESERVE BETTER.



#RespectTWICE_JYPE

#AhgasesWaitingForGOT7 pic.twitter.com/EBm5UmFyRf — 융기 (@yhmmaee97) September 1, 2020

Dear JYPE,

Respect this Groups,THEY DESERVE SO MUCH BETTER,Give a Fair Treatment. they're the pillars yet you can't even give them what they deserve. they deserve to be respected give what we want for our idols JYPE.#RespectTWICE_JYPE#AhgasesWaitingForGOT7 #JusticeforDay6 pic.twitter.com/SJhJzewY3K — tin (-_- )ﾉ⌒┫ ┻ ┣ ┳ (@paextle_) September 1, 2020

I miss them so much, I want to see the seven together again soon, and until that happens we will always wait supporting them until the comeback, we are here for GOT7, for the seven members, all because we love them💚#AhgasesWaitingForGOT7@GOT7Official



pic.twitter.com/wQ9eldaSBS — nana³³³¨ (@defarslove) September 1, 2020

Your hand back then & now for the sake of me is still holding me warmly



Even though you gave me everything, you’re still giving me more while saying sorry. But everything I’ve done for you is still nothing



Thank You GOT7 💚😭#AhgasesWaitingForGOT7#아가새는_갓세븐만_기다려 pic.twitter.com/lUL3YxXPL2 — MYSunshineYJ #AlwaysWithYoungjae (@MYSunshineYJ) September 1, 2020

This video broke my heart, got7 deserve better....



#AhgasesWaitingForGOT7pic.twitter.com/BGDwI0M9so — ⁺˳✧༚ c i n n a m o n r o l l ༚✧˳⁺ Waiting for GOT7 (@cinnxmon_roll_) September 1, 2020









