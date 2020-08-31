BTS makes history, becomes the first Korean artist to reach #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

BTS sets another record as they become the first Korean artist to reach #1 on the Hot 100 list.

They are the first Korean artist to reach the highest peak in the main single charts of Billboard's 'Hot 100'.

Billboard announced on August 31st, that BTS made their grand entrance to the hot 100 charts as number 1 with their first English single "Dynamite".







Hot 100 is a chart that aggregates the most popular songs in the U.S. every week, combining streaming performance, music sales, and the number of radio broadcasts.



This is the first time in history that a Korean artist hit number 1 on this chart. The highest record yet previous to this by a Korean artist was Psy with "Gangnam Style" at rank number 2 for seven weeks. However, there hasn't been a Korean artist to reach the highest rank of number 1.

BTS's previous high on the 'Hot 100' was at number 4 with their song "ON", which was released this past February.



Congratulations BTS!