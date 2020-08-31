Netizens talk about how BTS's Suga achieved all of his goals in just two years

Once again BTS set the record as they reached number 1 in Billboard 'Hot 100' charts today. BTS became the first Korean act to achieve this record.

With this new record, a statement made by a member of the boy group has come to light once again after two years.

Two years ago, BTS member SUGA had made a statement with all the goals he wanted to achieve two years ago during an interview. SUGA stated, "I want to reach number 1 on the Billboard hot 100, and also number 1 in Billboard 200, I want to go to the Grammys, I want to have a stadium tour, I also want us to be the most influential artist in the world. I would like all these to be achieved but it's not possible that's why I feel cautious to mention them. It's also why I hesitate to talk about it."





이게 겨우 2년 전인데



✔빌보드 핫100 1위 해보고 싶고요

✔(빌보드) 200도 1위 해보고 싶고요

✔그래미도 가고 싶고요

✔스타디움 투어도 하고 싶고요

✔세계에서 가장 영향력있는 가수가 되고 싶고요

이 모든게 이루어지면 좋겠지만 이루어질 수 없기 때문에 이렇게 입 밖에 꺼내는게 쉽지 않았는데 pic.twitter.com/PtP0D5TYqa — 꾹타민🍑 (@kooktamin) August 31, 2020

However, many fans are moved as all the goals SUGA had listed have all come true with BTS ranking in at number 1 in the 'Hot 100' charts with their new English single "Dynamite".

One netizen posted on an online community a tweet that was recently made by a fan which states that SUGA had achieved all his goals in just two years. Many netizens have expressed their admiration for the group for they have achieved what they wanted.

Netizens' Commented:

"WOW. so awesome."

"Dang, SUGA this is so awesome. they achieved what they wanted."



"What SUGA mentioned two years ago was achieved."



"I can't imagine the amount of effort the group put in to achieve this."



"Wow, everything on that list has been achieved."



"I've watched them achieve their goals but this is amazing to see again."



"SUGA should say that I can win the lottery so that it comes true. lol."



"They did it. so awesome."



"I know BTS could do it all along. I just want to tell them 'good job' and that I'm proud of them."



"This is so crazy, Min Yoongi."



"This is so amazing. SUGA really accomplishes what he says."



"Getting goosebumps."



