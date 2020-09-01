What the former SISTAR members have been doing during quarantine

Although SISTAR disbanded a while ago, the former members of the girl group have been keeping themselves busy. Whether they're working on furthering their music careers or making appearances on broadcasts, they're all thriving in 2020. Here's what Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou, and Dasom have been working on during quarantine.

Hyolyn

She recently came out with a song called 'Say My Name' and has been actively promoting her new single on Instagram. The song is a chilled-out summertime anthem with a distinct "fishing dance" move. She even posted a helpful dance tutorial video so fans can learn the dance by themselves.

Bora

Bora has been using some of her free time for photo ops with her two adorable dogs. She posted a monochrome picture on Instagram in late June, adoringly holding her canine companions. The photos look vintage and classy, in true Bora style.



Soyou

Soyou recently posted a picture of herself on set at MBC's radio show, 'Good Morning FM with Jang Sung Kyu'. The show has hosted well-known guest stars like EXO's Chanyeol and all five members of ITZY. Although she didn't share what topics she discussed, fans can tune in to the radio broadcast to find out more.

Dasom

She recently posted a video for 'Cosmopolitan' on Instagram making a cocktail. Dasom's cocktail recipe calls for Hendrick's Gin, orange juice, a carbonated drink, ice, and a shaker to blend all the ingredients together. Seeing Dasom show her bartending skills was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise for her fans.