Vibe's label releases official statement stating that they've filed a lawsuit against Park Kyung & other malicious commenters

On November 27, vocal duo Vibe's label Major Nine Entertainment released an official statement to the press, confirming that they've proceeded with a lawsuit against Block B's Park Kyung as well as other malicious netizens regarding the current accusations of 'sajaegi'.

Major Nine stated, "On November 25, we sent a legal document to an unnamed singer and his label for posting malicious accusations toward our label artist Vibe, and on November 27, we filed an official lawsuit against these individuals based on collected evidence for charges of spreading false rumors, defamation of character, and more. Furthermore, we are in the process of taking legal action against netizens on online communities, SNS platforms, and more for their ill-intended comments, acting as if it were proven true that Vibe committed 'sajaegi' and defaming not only our artist but also their family members."



The label continued, "Major Nine as well as all artists housed under this company have never committed any account of 'sajaegi', and all of the ongoing accusations are completely false; we intend to prove as such through legal procedures clearly and evidently."





The label then stressed that previously in July of this year, they filed lawsuits against approximately 7 individuals for spreading false rumors regarding their label artists, committing severe defamation of character.