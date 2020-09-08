A commentary on Hong Jin Young's unbreakable bond with her sister on the reality show 'My Little Old Boy'

If there's one thing to be learned from watching 'My Little Old Boy' on SBS, it's that Hong Jin Young and her sister Sun Young have an unbreakable bond. It's not every day that the general public has the opportunity to get a close-up look at the lives of celebrities. However, through 'My Little Old Boy', you are able to see the two sisters live their daily lives in an unfiltered way.

In a past episode, Sun Young begins to cry at the sight of her younger sister performing on stage with low sleep and very little food in her stomach. She knows that Jin Young likes to push herself to her limits when it comes to her career. On the other hand, as an older sister, Sun Young can't help but worry about her sister's wellbeing. As important as your livelihood is, taking care of your health is equally important and that seems to the theme in this episode.

When Jin Young and Sun Young had a heart-to-heart in a recent episode of 'My Little Old Boy', the two siblings discussed how long it's taken for Jin Young to prosper professionally. Jin Young started off by saying "We've lived together since I was 20 years old. That means you took care of me for the past 15 years...I'm truly grateful." Sun Young later went on to say "Imagine how proud I am to see that you've succeeded." They both became emotional reminiscing about the past and realized how far Jin Young has come in her career as a trot singer.



The Hong sisters know how to have fun even if they're doing something simple like going on a drive together. In an older episode, the two sisters can be seen having a blast in the car singing to throwback music. They sang 'Soul Mates' by Solid and Jin Young's own song 'Ring Ring'. It was refreshing to see the carefree and goofy side of the famous siblings.

Overall, it's clear that Jin Young and Sun Young have stuck by each other through thick and thin. Sun Young has been Jin Young's number one supporter since her rookie days and it seems like that will never change. The sibling love is real with these two, which is what makes 'My Little Old Boy' such a genuine show.