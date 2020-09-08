BLACKPINK becomes the first Kpop girl group to hit the top 20 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" came in at number 13 on this week's Billboard 'Hot 100' chart.

On September 8th, Billboard announced on Twitter that BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez came in at rank 13 charting at their best since their debut.



According to the Nielsen Music Data, used by Billboard, "Ice Cream" had 18.3 million streams and 23,000 downloads from August 28th to September 3rd.

With this ranking, BLACKPINK became the first Kpop girl group to enter the top 20 on the Billboard 'Hot 100.' This is another great achievement of Kpop along with the milestones of BTS, which reached the top of Billboard's 'HOT 100' for two consecutive weeks with "Dynamite".



BLACKPINK entered the 'Hot 100' back in 2018 with their song "DDU-DU DDU-DU", which came in at number 55. Last year, they reached number 41 with "Kill This Love" and number 33 with "Sour Candy" and "How You Like That".



This year, BLACKPINK reached the top 20 making their way as number 13 on the Billboard charts with "Ice Cream".



They are setting multiple records this year as they also set a record of the highest number of pre-orders for a girl group album. BLACKPINK is to release their first full album since their debut. The pre-order began on the 28th of last month and surpassed a number of 800,000 orders within six days.



