Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

BTS celebrate the second week of "Dynamite" being number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

BTS's English single "Dynamite" has spent another week on Billboard's 'Hot 100' charts as number 1.

On September 8th, Billboard announced that BTS has hit number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' list once again for the second week of September.

Previously, BTS first made their appearance on the Billboard charts in 2017 with their song 'DNA', ranking at 67. Then, BTS's "Fake Love" ranked in at 10th place in 2018, followed by "Boy with Love" in 8th place. The highest rank BTS had achieved so far was on 4th place with their track "On" this February before setting a new milestone for Korean artists at number 1 with "Dynamite" this month.

Now, they continue on with their record as they spend the second week on Billboard 'HOT 100' list as number 1.

The members of BTS celebrate as they upload a short clip on their Twitter account. They thanked their fans for making this happen as they cheer ecstatically for this record. They tweeted the video with the hashtag #우리아미상받았네 (Our ARMY got awarded).


We congratulate BTS on their second week as number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'!


Hey BTS antis... time for y'all k💩pies to realize that BTS is on a different league... to the point that they're entitled to decide whether they go to military or not... *the relevance👑* LMAO🤭 if they dont wanna go, they won't... ahahahaha as simple as that!! BTS rules not only korea, but also the world!

Dynamite is the first #1 debut by a group to remain at #1 on the Hot 100 in its second week this CENTURY. It is the first song in over four years to sell at least 180,000 US downloads in each of its first two weeks.



170 PAKs and still counting!



the song is not promoted in China but look at Dynamite goes 1,000,000 copies in netease within 2 weeks



Sorry to break the hearts of the haters who have hardly prayed for the song to free fall 😬🤭

