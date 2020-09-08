BTS celebrate the second week of "Dynamite" being number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

BTS's English single "Dynamite" has spent another week on Billboard's 'Hot 100' charts as number 1.



On September 8th, Billboard announced that BTS has hit number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' list once again for the second week of September.

Previously, BTS first made their appearance on the Billboard charts in 2017 with their song 'DNA', ranking at 67. Then, BTS's "Fake Love" ranked in at 10th place in 2018, followed by "Boy with Love" in 8th place. The highest rank BTS had achieved so far was on 4th place with their track "On" this February before setting a new milestone for Korean artists at number 1 with "Dynamite" this month.



Now, they continue on with their record as they spend the second week on Billboard 'HOT 100' list as number 1.

The members of BTS celebrate as they upload a short clip on their Twitter account. They thanked their fans for making this happen as they cheer ecstatically for this record. They tweeted the video with the hashtag #우리아미상받았네 (Our ARMY got awarded).







We congratulate BTS on their second week as number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'!





