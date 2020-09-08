10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

The Boyz unveil yet another clever teaser for their mini-album 'Chase'

Previously, The Boyz revealed an innovative teaser image for their mini-album 'Chase'. They created their own newspaper and released an article-style teaser image announcing there are 'thieves' coming to steal people's hearts.

On September 9th at midnight KST, the boy group released a teaser video of the same concept. The teaser clip was released as breaking news and announced there is a group of thieves who steal people's hearts. They have warned everyone to guard their hearts for The Boyz may come to take it.

The Boyz 5th mini-album 'Chase' will be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

mostly-ten99 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Oh please they look so good.

The Boyz SECOND WIN

Let’s do it THE B<3!

2

propertyofchani214 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

I dont know them but they are very good looking

they look like they could be responsible for the mass theft of some hearts

