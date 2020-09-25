[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] KNK - 'KNK Airline'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Autumn, Breeze

2. RIDE

3. HIGHWAY

4. You are my reason

5. TIME

KNK has flown back onto the circuit with a brand new mini-album. KNK AIRLINE marks the group's third mini-album release. KNK, as a group, is rather slept on, but this new mini-album has the ability to garner quite a large number of new fans. The album begins with the introductory track, "Autumn, Breeze". The song is instrumental and serves as a soft introductory track that does a particularly good job of setting the mood of 'flying through the air'.

Track 2, "RIDE" is the group's title track and it's fast-paced, but not overwhelming. The parts that are rapped contrast really well with the harmonies of the song and the EDM style is not abrasive at all. The hook and chorus are particularly well written and deliberate. This title is a must-listen. "HIGHWAY" unfortunately doesn't hit the same way "RIDE" does. "HIGHWAY" is a slower pop song, but the 808 really booms through and carries a rather dynamic overall sound. The EDM inclusions on this track aren't my favorite as they are a little sharp and hard on the ears.



Track 4, "You are my reason" is the song's cardinal ballad. The song employs acoustic guitar and the harmonies are really in sync, however, the overall vocal ability is a little strained here and no members are really flexing insane range. The album rounds out with my personal favorite song on the release, "TIME". Again, retro sounds are not rare this quarter, but KNK does a wonderful job incorporating a modern twist on a 'retro' sound. Their inclusion of steel drums gave a super bouncy feel and the blurring of house, funk, and tropical house makes the song reminiscent of old K-Pop hits. Overall, I found this release to be a hit or miss album.

MV REVIEW

We have a very handsome group of pilots in the MV for "RIDE". The group is seen very literally depicting their album concept and their stylish black and white pilot uniforms are a major focus for the MV. I find the choreography to be the main focal point of the MV as most of the MV's setting is set in a desert. Hee Jun, in particular, is a focal point of the MV with the way he's getting so much air time in the choreography. KNK didn't complicate things with this MV, which actually worked in their favor.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..7

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 7.7





Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...7

Album Score: 7.7





Overall: 7.7