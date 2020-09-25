A 40-year-old actor is sentenced to 8 months in prison after wielding a weapon at a pharmacist

An unnamed actor who wielded a weapon at a pharmacist because the pharmacist was unfriendly was sentenced to prison.

The 40-year-old actor was accused of crimes of injuring and threatening others. It was reported on September 25 KST, that the actor was sentenced to 8 months in prison on the 17th.

The actor was accused of injuring and threatening others at a pharmacy located near Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul back in March of this year. The actor had purchased medicine but complained that it was too expensive. The pharmacist then offered to refund back the money but the 40-year-old actor took offense and stated that the pharmacist's attitude was rude and tried to hit him with his fist.

The people around him at the time tried to pull him out of the pharmacy and tried to lock the door. That is when he reportedly took out a weapon from the pocket of his pants and wielded it. In the process, he reportedly injured the pharmacist and other individuals. He had also kicked the door of the pharmacy after being kicked out.

In response, the court stated, "The nature of this man is not good as he threatened the victims with a weapon, in turn, causing great fear and injuries." However, the court decided on the length of imprisonment because the actor confessed to his crimes and showed signs of self-reflection.

There are many netizens who are wondering who this actor is and have also criticized that this actor did not apologize to the pharmacist but only pleaded with the judge and apologized to the judge.