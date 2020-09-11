UNVS's Changgyu & YY bare their wild sides in mystical comeback photos

Rookie boy group UNVS has now confirmed their comeback plans with the upcoming release of 'Sand Castle' - their 3rd single album!

This will mark UNVS's first group comeback in approximately 4 months, since 'Soundtracks For The Lost & Broken: Give You Up' earlier this year. The first two members of UNVS to reveal their mystical individual concept photos are Changgyu and YY, unearthing a wild and exotic side in dramatic, close-up cuts.

UNVS's comeback with their 3rd single album 'Sand Castle' is set for this September 16 at 12 PM KST. However, fans will have to wait until September 23 at 6 PM KST for the full release of the boys' title track MV.

What do you think of UNVS's new comeback concept so far?