A female celebrity receives a sentence for causing injury in a parking lot

A female who spilled oil in a parking lot but did not clean it up ultimately caused an individual to fall. The celebrity denied spilling the oil but the maximum sentence was imposed by the court.



Previously, an unnamed female celebrity spilled cooking oil on the floor of a basement parking lot of an apartment building in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. However, the celebrity who lives in that apartment building did not clean up the oil and just left it there. The oil bottle seemed to have cracked when the celebrity was moving it from her Mercedes Benz vehicle.



Ultimately, this caused a fellow resident of the apartment building to slip and fall. After the fall, the resident received a serious injury. He had broken a bone and had to stay at a hospital for six weeks. Since the injury was severe, the police investigated the cause for the fall. In turn, the celebrity was brought in for questioning.

The celebrity is now being charged on injury due to negligence. Although the celebrity did not cause the injury on purpose, she was negligent of her mistake, which caused another person to be injured.

The celebrity hired four lawyers and pleaded not guilty for one year. However, the result of the sentence did not change. She was fined 5 million KRW (~4,297 USD). This is the maximum fine the court can sentence for negligence.

Judge Park Chang Hee was in charge of the trial and stated, "It's beyond common sense to leave without taking measures such as cleaning the oil after it spilled out."