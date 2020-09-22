Seven dishes that idols were forbidden to eat as trainees

Many Kpop idols are known for not only their talent in music but also their beautiful looks. These idols main train a thin figure as they perform on stage displaying their beautiful bodyline. They are often the reason some people decide to go on diets.

However, not all of these idols aren't born with such figures. They often had gone through a strict diet restriction to lose weight before their debut. Here are seven dishes that idols were forbidden to eat when they were trainees.

1. Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is easily picked as most people's comfort food. The crispy skin on the outside with the juicy chicken meat underneath can also be picked as one of the foods with a high-calorie count. This is the first dish on our list that is forbidden to idol trainees.

Red Velvet's Seulgi even said, "We made it hard on our managers because we kept eating chicken behind their backs. I like oily foods so we ordered chicken in secret."













2. Tteokbokki (Stir-fried rice cake with pepper paste sauce)

Tteokbokki is a popular Korean snack dish made of rice cakes, fish cakes, and various vegetables stir-fried in a pepper paste sauce. This sweet and spicy dish is one of the most favorite comfort foods for Koreans.

AOA's Chanmi stated that she had to pass a monthly weight test but could not pass it one month because she had secretly eaten tteokbokki.

3. Pastry

Everyone has good memories of pastry. The sweet soft bread is loved by many especially those who love sweets. However, this is another dish that has high calories. It also is high on sugar which can cause weight gain in a short period of time.

AOA's Seolhyun said that she had to write the list of foods that she and consumed when he was going through her weight assessment. She said she wrote just pumpkin and cabbage instead of pastries and snacks that she had actually eaten. Therefore, she got in trouble.

4. Ice Cream

Everyone screams for ice cream. This is a summertime favorite that everyone loves. This cold, sweet treat melts in your mouth only leaving behind bliss and joy.

BTS leader RM stated that he had walked into a Big Hit employee when he was eating ice cream with V. Because this sweet dessert causes weight gain and is forbidden to idol trainees, him and V had to put the ice cream in their pockets and take it out again to eat it once the employee was out of sight.

5. Jjajangmyeon (Black bean paste noodles)

Jjajangmyeon is another classic comfort food for Koreans. Jjajangmyeon is made with a thick black bean paste sauce that is made by stir-frying pork and various vegetables with the black bean paste. Many Koreans eat this dish when they move, graduate, or on any occasion.

BTS member RM stated that he once craved this noodle so much that he lied that he was going to the bathroom but went to eat the noodles. RM stated that he finished the dish in just two bites because he had to rush back.

6. Jokbal (Pig's trotters)

Jokbal is a pigs feet dish that is loved by many Koreans as well. The pigs' feet are cooked with soy sauce and various other spices as it is braised for hours to make the meat tender. Because it is high in fat, idol trainees are forbidden to eat it.

TWICE member Tzuyu once said that the group ordered this dish but used shoelace ties to have it delivered through their window. The girls ordered the dish but did not want to be caught by their managers or be caught on surveillance cameras so they decided to secretly get it through their window.

7. Hamburger

An American favorite food that is also loved by many Koreans. With a juicy patty between fluffy buns, the hamburger has solidified its spot as one of the comfort foods of Koreans over the years. However, because of the high-calorie count, it is forbidden to idol trainees.

Oh My Girl's YooA once said that she had gone to a hamburger store and was eating a hamburger when she saw an employee from her company. So she ran into the bathroom to finish her burger.