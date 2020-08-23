VICTON's Sejun smolders in solo photoshoot for 'MAPS' September issue

VICTON's Sejun is starring in his first solo photoshoot!

On August 20 KST, VICTON's agency Play M Entertainment announced that Sejun would be appearing in his own pictorial for fashion magazine 'MAPS.'



In the pictorial, Sejun draws attention with his strong visuals, showing off his charm by creating an atmosphere of restrained sexiness where both a playful warmth and mature coldness coexist. He tries a variety of styles, ranging from bold and trendy to chic and refined and showing off his 'fashion chameleon' versatility.



Meanwhile, the September issue will also feature a short interview with the idol, where he goes over a variety of topics ranging from VICTON's sudden surge of success to the group's Asia tour and solo concert at Seoul's Olympic Hall.



Check out Sejun's 'MAPS' photoshoot images below!