Wonho strikes seductive poses in 1st batch of concept teaser for 'Love Synonym'

Wonho is continuing the countdown until his solo debut!

On August 23 KST, the Highline Entertainment artist, formerly of MONSTA X, released four new concept photos for debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me.' For one concept, he gives the camera a charismatic stare, rocking golden blonde hair and an open, flowing white shirt designed with a black-and-white print of Sandro Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus.' While in the other concept, the remaining two photos show him wearing an unbutton yellow shirt, confidently showing off his tanned and muscular body.

Meanwhile, 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is set for release on September 4.



Check out Wonho's concept teasers below!