CRAVITY samples comeback album 'HIDEOUT: The New We Step Into' through highlight medley teaser

CRAVITY less than a day away from their 1st comeback album!

On August 23 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled the highlight teaser video for their 2nd mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into.' As previously indicated in their tracklist reveal, the album contains seven tracks overall - title track "Flame," "Believer," "Ooh Aah," "Realize," "Hot Air Balloon (literal translation)," "Sunrise," and "Breathing," all of which are given a solid 25-second preview in the highlight medley.



Meanwhile, 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into' will be released on August 24. Fans can check out the previously released music video teaser for "Flame" here.

Check out the medley teaser above!