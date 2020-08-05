Unidentified assailant in his 40's smashes the windows of KBS building's 'Radio Open Studio' during live broadcast

Back on August 5, an unidentified assailant in his 40's was arrested by police after using a large weapon to smash the windows of the KBS building, in Seoul's Yeoido.

According to media reports, the assailant attacked the windows of the KBS building's 'Radio Open Studio' space, located on the second story, with a large construction tool. Nearby KBS security personnel called the police immediately, and the assailant was arrested shortly afterward. Fortunately, there were no casualties during the attack.

It was also reported that a live broadcast of KBS radio program 'Hwang Jung Min's Music Show' was taking place during the unexpected attack. DJ Hwang Jung Min and guest announcer Kim Hyung Gyu were present in the open recording studio alongside their staff when they heard loud crashing noises. DJ Hwang Jung Min then quickly asked listeners for their understanding as a situation had occurred, and the broadcast quickly ended with the staff playing music for the remainder of the program's time slot.



The intentions of the unidentified assailant are currently unknown.

