Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, & Byun Woo Seok run toward their dreams in latest 'Record of Youth' teaser

Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok of tvN's new Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' wants to dedicate a message of hope to all the young professionals, working hard to reach their dreams!
Premiering this September 7 at 9 PM KST, 'Record of Youth' centers around three youths who fight against various odds each day to fulfill their career goals and dreams. Park Bo Gum transforms into a young model who must work part-time to meet financial strains, all the while striving toward his true dream of becoming a talented actor. Park So Dam takes on the role of a young makeup artist who wants to establish her own makeup brand one day, and Byun Woo Seok stands by the two leads as a reliable companion who puts friendship above all else.
Check out the latest teaser for tvN's 'Record of Youth' above while you wait for the series' premiere next month!
