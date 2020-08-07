TREASURE talk about encounters with their YG Entertainment sunbae artists

During their debut media press conference held on the afternoon of August 7, YG Entertainment's new rookie boy group TREASURE talked about the various encounters they've had with their label's sunbae artists!

First, the TREASURE boys recalled how WINNER members Kang Seung Yoon and Song Min Ho visited their recording studio to share some much-needed advice. Haruto said, "While we were recording our title track, Kang Seung Yoon and Song Min Ho sunbaenim came and shared some really handy advice with all of us." Jihoon also added, "The sunbaenims gave us vocal tips, and advice on how to enhance the song's vibe."

Yoshi revealed that he received more help than any of the other members. "Song Min Ho sunbaenim gave me directions with my rap. He advised me to loosen up and rap comfortably, in my own style," he stated.



In addition, TREASURE discussed their encounter with Jinusean's Sean. "We recently participated in a charity marathon hosted by director Sean."

Last but not least, TREASURE mentioned their BLACKPINK sunbaes while on the topic of massive interest from worldwide fans. "We are honored that because of the BLACKPINK sunbaenims' global popularity, fans around the world are also anticipating us... We often ask ourselves, 'Can we become like the BLACKPINK sunbaenims?'. We've never met the sunbaenims in person, but they cheered us on often. Sunbaenim also covered one of our songs."

Just a few more hours left until TREASURE officially debut with their 1st single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' and title track "Boy"!