2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Psy & HyunA tease HyunA's solo comeback with spoilers from her MV shoot

AKP STAFF

It looks like there's a high chance that HyunA is gearing up for a solo artist comeback!

On August 7, both HyunA as well as her label P-Nation's founder Psy decided to drop some "spoilers" from a new MV filming set! In HyunA's MV set spoiler clip, the star directs a glamorous expression toward the camera topped with a pair of luxury sunglasses. In another spoiler clip posted by Psy, HyunA and a crew of dancers can be seen breaking it down with a sexy dance number. 

Keep an eye out for more updates on HyunA's potential solo artist comeback!

View this post on Instagram

스포

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by PSY (@42psy42) on

  1. Psy
  2. HyunA
1 900 Share 100% Upvoted

0

koreanlives-533 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Did Psy write all over her?

Share
TREASURE
TREASURE explain why they have two leaders
1 hour ago   4   12,809
TREASURE
TREASURE explain why they have two leaders
1 hour ago   4   12,809

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND