Psy & HyunA tease HyunA's solo comeback with spoilers from her MV shoot

It looks like there's a high chance that HyunA is gearing up for a solo artist comeback!

On August 7, both HyunA as well as her label P-Nation's founder Psy decided to drop some "spoilers" from a new MV filming set! In HyunA's MV set spoiler clip, the star directs a glamorous expression toward the camera topped with a pair of luxury sunglasses. In another spoiler clip posted by Psy, HyunA and a crew of dancers can be seen breaking it down with a sexy dance number.

Keep an eye out for more updates on HyunA's potential solo artist comeback!

