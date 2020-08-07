2

'Music Bank' and 'Show! Music Core' canceled this week

'Music Bank' and 'Show! Music Core' have been canceled this week.

On August 7, KBS announced 'Music Bank' was canceled tonight, and a re-run of 'Dogs are Incredible' will air instead. The network stated, "Due to heavy rain recently, news of damage is being reported nationwide. After concluding it's not proper to air 'Music Bank' amid this atmosphere, the broadcast schedule center has decided to cancel tonight's show."

MBC also confirmed 'Show! Music Core' will not be airing on August 8 due to the '2020 Orange Life Champions Trophy Inbee Park Invitational' golf competition.

'Music Bank' and 'Show! Music Core' will air as usual next week on Friday at 5PM KST and Saturday at 3:40PM KST, respectively. 

mastylee184 pts 8 seconds ago 0
8 seconds ago

Yesssssssssssssssss no playback this week :D

