Suzy partners up with 'LANCOME' for a pensive short-film to empower women and girls, 'If My Stuff Is Still In Your House, It's Not Over'

Suzy has partnered up with 'LANCOME Korea' for an inspirational short-film, titled 'If My Stuff Is Still In Your House, It's Not Over' (literal translation).

Starring Suzy and actor Nam Yoon Soo and headed by renowned director Kim Ji Woon of 'A Tale of Two Sisters', 'The Good, The Bad, and The Weird', 'The Age of Shadows', and more, the short-film tells the story of a young woman who falls into despair after a bad breakup. However, over time, she learns to regain her self-confidence and move forward with a hopeful outlook.

The film aims to empower women of all ages in their past, present, and future by delivering a positive message. 'If My Stuff Is Still In Your House, It's Not Over' will be available via Kakao TV beginning on September 4.

In the meantime, check out Suzy and Nam Yoon Soo's main teaser posters below.



