Girls' Generation's Yuri in talks to star as the female lead princess in a new historical drama opposite Jung Il Woo

Girls' Generation's Yuri is in talks to return to the small-screen as the female lead princess of an upcoming historical drama!

Currently known as 'Stealing Fate' (working title), the upcoming historical drama series combines comedy, romance, and drama. The story revolves around a man who makes a living by "stealing" women away from their homes - a traditional, old Korean rite where hired men "steal" women away after their fathers give away their hand in marriage.

If cast, Yuri will play the role of a royal princess, Soo Kyung. All her life, the princess pretends to be "reserved" and "quiet" to upkeep the image of the royal family. Following the wishes of her family, she is married to the older brother of her childhood crush, but is quickly widowed after being married one day. Then, her life changes when she's "stolen away" by a stranger named Ba Woo (played by Jung Il Woo).



Once the staff wraps up the main casting, 'Stealing Fate' is expected to launch production with aims to air in early 2021. Do you find the premise of 'Stealing Fate' interesting so far?