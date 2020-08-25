Former Crayon Pop member Soyul to join Baek Ji Young's female idol rebooting program, MBN's 'Miss Back'

According to media outlet reports on August 26, former Crayon Pop member Soyul is in talks to join MBN's upcoming female idol reboot program, 'Miss Back'.

This will mark Soyul's return to promotions as a singer approximately 4 years after her marriage to Moon Hee Jun. After her marriage in 2016 and Crayon Pop's gradual disbandment, Soyul focussed on her daughter Hee Yool, greeting viewers through KBS2's 'The Return of Superman'. Now, it seems that Soyul will have the opportunity to pursue a singing career once again in MBN's 'Miss Back'.

Meanwhile, 'Miss Back' centers around providing former girl group members with a chance to return to the stage and begin a new chapter in their music careers. Veteran singer Baek Ji Young will be hosting the show as a producer and mentor. In addition to Soyul, T-ara's Soyeon is also reportedly in talks to join the program.

'Miss Back' is expected to premiere some time in October of this year.

