Seven youngest members of boy group who debuted at a young age and went through huge growth spurts

Many boy group members make their group at a young age and begin their professional careers. As they make their appearance at a young age, the fans and netizens are given the privilege to watch these individuals grow from their boyhood to their adulthood.

Because they grow through their pubescent period on TV, netizens are able to see the vast growth spurt since their debut period. Without further ado, here are some of the youngest members of the boy groups who made their debut at a young age.

SHINee - Taemin

Taemin made a debut at a very young age of 14. He made his debut with the group SHINee back in 2008 with the song "Replay". He has continued his path in the music industry continuing to release with the boy group. He has also released various singles and albums as a solo artist becoming a heartthrob for many fans.

NCT - Jisung

Jisung is also one of the boy group members who went through a drastic growth spurt. When he debuted, he was only 15 and gave off a boyish charm. He debuted back in 2016 with the group NCT. Now, he has become a grown man showing off a masculine charm as he continues to promote with the group.

BTS - Jungkook



Here is yet another boy group member who grew up vastly during the years of his promotion. BTS' Jungkook is known by his nickname "Hwanggeum Maknae" (Golden Youngest) as he has shown great talent in everything he does. When he debuted he was at a young age of 17. He gave off the image of the cute boy next door as he promoted the group's debut song "No More Dream". Now he had grown up to be the worldwide superstar has he gives heart attacks to his fans with his sexy charms on stage.

SF9 - Chani

SF9's Chani made his debut with the group back in 2016. When he debuted he was loved by many fans as he showed off his high-teen looks. Chani had actually made a pre-debut as a child actor before making his official debut with SF9. He is one of the few idols that fans and netizens were able to see the complete growth cycle of the artist.

BTOB - Sungjae

Sungjae made his debut at the age of 18 as he made his debut in 2012. He made his debut with the group BTOB and receive much love from fans. Now he had grown up to be a handsome young man as he is praised for his acting skills. His most famous work is the ever-so-popular drama "Goblin".

TXT - Hueningkai

TXT's Hueningkai made a debut at a young age of 18 when he made his debut with the group TXT in 2019. Since their debut, the group received much interest from netizens as they were the second boy group to make their debut with the company Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind BTS. TXT now receives much love from fans as Hueingkai continues to grow into adulthood.

EXO - Sehun

Sehun made his debut back in 2012 at the young age of 19. Since his debut, the group EXO has been receiving much love as they released many hit songs. It's been eight years since Sehun's debut and he is receiving much more love. He continues in his music career as he shows off his masculine physique.

So here are the seven boy group members who have made their debut in their teens. Let us know if there are more boy group members that are left out on this list!