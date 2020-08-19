OnlyOneOf drop the track list for their coming album ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’

OnlyOneOf prepares for their comeback as they release the full tracklist to their upcoming album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2'.

Previously, released an MV teaser clip for the track "a sOng Of ice & fire". Now on August 20th at midnight KST, they released the tracklist for the album.

The group has been releasing the names of the producers since June. They revealed the signature for GroovyRoom, Samuel Seo, and songwriter Bae Jin Ryul (JR Groove).

Now OnlyOneOf revealed the tracklist along with which producer has produced which song. The group is making their first comeback in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’.

OnlyOneOf will release their comeback album on August 27th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned in for more!