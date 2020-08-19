Netizens say that SM Entertainment is truly a flower garden with the best looking artist lineup

48

We all know Kpop idol groups all have a member who is in charge of the "visuals" of the group. However, there is one company that netizens are saying is a true field of flowers (flower garden) as they have artists with the best visuals all around.

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community stating "This is what a true field of flowers looks like". The netizen posted various photos of the artists on SM Entertainment and stated that they have the artists with the best-looking faces.

Many netizens agreed with the netizen who made this post and commented on how SM Entertainment only picks the best visuals for their artist groups. 

Netizens' commented:

"Really a flower field. Every one of them is so good looking."

"SM is the best."

"All their groups are visuals. Each member of each group all looks so handsome and good looking."

"I love EXO, they're all good looking members."

"How can SM keep choosing the best looking people in Korea."


They do have a tendency to get some stunning people. They have good stylists too. Im not a fan of the company at large but three of my top 5 are SM artists.

1

They are also very talented

