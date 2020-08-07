TREASURE describe their debut concept & title track 'Boy' + music chart goals

YG Entertainment's first new rookie group to debut in 4 years, TREASURE will be releasing their 1st single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' in a matter of hours!

In light of their highly anticipated debut, the TREASURE members attended a media press conference on the afternoon of August 7. During the conference, the group opened up about TREASURE's debut concept, their title track, plus more.

First, TREASURE described their debut title track "Boy" as a catchy hip-hop track accompanied by boisterous synthesizer, drum, and bass sounds. The track combines a fast-paced rhythm with sharp, synchronized choreography, topped with an eye-catching dance break drop. But unlike the strong sound and performance, the lyrics of "Boy" depict the pure feelings of a young boy in love. Leader Jihoon shared, "Viewers will be able to experience two opposite charms in "Boy", with its powerful beat and melody, and its cute, innocent lyrics. We are also dying to show you our performance."

Next, TREASURE discussed their debut concept and the 'TREASURE Universe'. The team's other leader Hyunsuk revealed, "The theme of our universe is 'TREASURE IS EVERYWHERE'. It means that you can find your own treasure where ever it may be. It can be the smallest things. I can be clothes or shoes. Our theme is to find our treasure in the small parts of life."

Finally, the rookie boy group named some of their goals for their debut promotions. "We would satisfied to just rank #100 on music charts. From here on, we want to work hard while maintaining our positivity, and become a group that can give many people energy, a group to go down in the history books," the boys declared.