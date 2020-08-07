Netizens love the new commercial of BLACKPINK Jennie's Samsung Note 20 mystic red

Recently, a commercial was released for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for KT and is being loved by many netizens. The commercial featured a mystic red version of the phone and was being used by BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Jennie appears in the commercial walking down the street looking innocent and pretty as ever. She discovers the Galaxy Note 20 on a display window and buys the phone. In the latter half of the commercial, Jennie poses with the phone and pen in various ways showing off her cute charms.

Many netizens have fallen in love with the commercial as well as the new Galaxy Note20.

Netizens' commented:

"Wow, the music, the city vibe...it's a perfect combination. It's very nice."



"Jennie looks prettier when she puts on natural makeup like than rather than dark makeup. So pretty."

"Wow, very luxurious...I wanted to change my iPhone to a Galaxy for the first time."

"I thought she was filming a movie."

"Jennie fits all the commercials she gets cast in. This one fits her perfectly too."

"The red note and Jennie. It's perfect. It's like she's the main character of a hi-teen movie."

"Jennie appears more than the phone. lol. she's so pretty."

"The phone looks so pretty in Jennie's hands."





