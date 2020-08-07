Sam Okyere posts an apology for thoughtlessly posting the photos of the controversial Uijeongbu High School Students

Sam Okyere recently apologized for posting the photos of the high school students on his Instagram as many netizens continue to criticize him for his careless actions.

On August 7th KST, Sam Okyere posted an apology on his Instagram account stating, "I'm sorry I created more controversy and criticisms through the photos and words I have posted."



He stated, "I didn't mean to degrade the students in any way. I only wanted to express myself and I crossed the line in the process. I apologize for posting the students' photos without their permission. I respect the student's privacy and I was at fault in that part."



He also explained about the English part of the post. Sam Okyere stated, "I didn't criticize the Korean education system in the part that was written in English. I think there have been some misunderstandings during the interpretation of my words. I apologize. I didn't mention anything about Korean education but I understand why people could have misunderstood. Also, I did not know that the word 'Teakpop' was a negative slang for 'Kpop'. If I knew, then I would not have used the hashtag. I was being too simple-minded."



He continued to state, "I stayed in Korea for a long time and received love from so many people. However, I was being too careless and thoughtless during this incident. I once again apologize. I will become better and more knowledgeable in the future."





Previously, Sam Okyere had posted the graduation photos of the students and criticized them for using blackface to parody the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers as he expressed his deep disappointment. Sam Okyere has taken down this post since the controversy increased and many criticized him for revealing the students' faces on his Instagram with thousands of followers.



Since then, he had been under fire for his previous actions that netizens found it as racist against Asians. Sam Okyere's actions of slitting his eyes to make a funny face back in 2015 have been revisited by many netizens after this controversy started.



