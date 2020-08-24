Lovelyz release beautiful concept trailers of members Kei and Su Jung for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is preparing for their comeback as they release individual concept trailers for Kei and Su Jung.

On August 25 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment revealed concept photos and trailers for two members, Kei and Su Jung. The group will be making a comeback this September with their long-awaited 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'.

In the individual trailers, the members continue to show off their different charms as they appear in front of the camera with the various outfits from their previous teaser photos.

The mini-album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned for more teasers to come.

Concept trailer for Kei:

Concept trailer for Su Jung: