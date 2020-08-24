89

Netizens say BTS & BLACKPINK are two of the biggest artists in the world, not just K-pop

Recently, Korean netizens are saying that BTS and BLACKPINK have solidified their place as one of the biggest artists in the world, not just the world of Kpop.

On an online community, one netizen posted on an online community that BTS and BLACKPINK are the top two artists with the record of receiving over 100 million views on a YouTube video in the shortest amount of time. They're also the top two in terms of most views in the first 24 hours on YouTube.

The netizen who made the post commented on how Kpop is becoming very popular around the world as BTS and BLACKPINK hit the international music market.

The netizen stated that BTS was ranked as number one as BLACKPINK ranked as second place. Following this post, many Korean netizens were amazed as they state that BTS and BLACKPINK as gone beyond the popularity in Korea but now are worldwide artists.

Netizens' Commented:

"BTS and BLACKPINK deserve to be recognized by the world. I'm so proud of them."

"I'm especially proud of BTS and BLACKPINK."

"BTS and BLACKPINK are so awesome. They're really national treasures."

"Can't believe BLACKPINK came in second place after BTS. They're the two top artists hand in hand now."

"Well I think it's expected of BTS and BLACKPINK so I'm not surprised they received that much views in the shortest time."

"They're the legends in Kpop idol group. The legendary boy group and the legendary girl group."

"I don't think Kpop is popular. It's actually BTS and BLACKPINK that's popular in my opinion."


hiroonakamura1,494 pts 45 minutes ago 3
45 minutes ago

you can NOT use youtube views as a measure for being popular worldwide! kpop fandoms are known to mass stream music videos to try and break youtube records. So these views don't show anything.


BTS are known worldwide because they are doing well on charts worldwide. They are selling so good that they are obviously one of the biggest artists in the world. Blackpink are big in east Asia. That's it. That doesn't make them one of the best in the world at all. No matter what youtube records they have.

Kirsty_Louise17,138 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

BTS are recognised as one of the biggest artists in the world, deservedly so. They’re selling out stadiums around the world and selling millions of albums. ARMY almost shutdown Piccadilly Circus just to see their Hyundai ad. There’s no denying their success and I’m so happy for them!


As for Blackpink I think they have the potential to be huge globally, I just don’t think they’re quite there yet.

