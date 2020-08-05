Linda G, BiRyong, & Yoo-Duragon release studio MVs for their solo tracks feat. Yoon Mi Rae, MAMAMOO, & Kwanghee

SSAK3 members Linda G (Lee Hyori), BiRyong (Rain), and Yoo-Duragon (Yoo Jae Suk) have released MVs for each of their solo tracks from their 1st special album, 'In The Summer'.

Back on August 1, SSAK3 released their 1st special album 'In The Summer' containing a total 5 tracks - the trio's title song "Beach Again", b-side track "Play That Summer", as well as a solo song by each member.

Fans can now go behind-the-scenes with Linda G, BiRyong, and Yoo-Duragon in the recording studio as the SSAK3 members switch gears into their unique solo genres. First, Linda G partners up with Yoon Mi Rae and producer Code Kunst for "Linda" (MV above). BiRyong brings a different kind of summer jam with the ladies of MAMAMOO in his "Let's Dance" MV, and last but not least, Yoo-Duragon sings "Two Les Jours" with his good friend S.B.N (Kwanghee) his MV (below).

Which song from SSAK3's 1st special album is your favorite?