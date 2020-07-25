SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) are ready to take a summer vacation in 'Beach Again' debut MV

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have dropped their music video for "Beach Again"!
In the MV, Yoo-Dragon, Linda G, and BiRyong are ready to to take a summer vacation. "Beach Again" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Hyori's husband Lee Sang Soon. It previously topped all 6 major real-time music charts, achieving a perfect all-kill.
Watch SSAK3's "Beach Again" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
