Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) are ready to take a summer vacation in 'Beach Again' debut MV

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have dropped their music video for "Beach Again"!

In the MV, Yoo-Dragon, Linda G, and BiRyong are ready to to take a summer vacation. "Beach Again" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Hyori's husband Lee Sang Soon. It previously topped all 6 major real-time music charts, achieving a perfect all-kill.

Watch SSAK3's "Beach Again" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

ciofinho65 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Love it and the performance on Music Core was even better!

